Adding to Long Island’s line up of Latin American restaurants is Rosado’s, a small pop up with vibrant red walls that specializes in fast-casual Puerto Rican cuisine.

It offers a limited menu of platters — smoke-roasted chicken, $10.95; seasoned pulled pork, $12.95; and spiced pot roast, $12.95. Each comes with a choice of white rice and beans or arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), plus a house salad. The menu also features rotating specials, including Cuban sandwiches, and vegan options, such as Beyond sausage, rice and beans with a Sofrito base.

Owner Elizabeth Rosado, whose family is from Aibonito, just outside San Juan, said she came up with the concept "based on my roots, family cooking and family sharing … it’s what I’ve always cooked for my family."

Here, Rosado uses all family recipes, but one in particular stands out: the sofrito. The ingredients used are "secret," she said, but "every vegetable and herb is picked up from a local farm stand" to ensure its freshness.

The new eatery is currently focusing on takeout and curbside pickup and hopes to deliver in the near future with Grubhub and DoorDash.

Rosado’s is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. It’s at 1020 W. Jericho Tpke. in Smithtown.