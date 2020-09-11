Rosh Hashanah is approaching, and for many the New Year can’t come soon enough. Traditional foods such as gefilte fish, matzo balls and chopped liver are sure to bring comfort. There’s no law that says they must be prepared at home. If you want one less thing to worry about, let one of the following delis, restaurants and caterers prepare your holiday meal.

Ben’s Deli: The chain is offering Rosh Hashanah dinners for 6 ($239.90) or 10 ($379.90), including an appetizer of gefilte fish or chopped liver; chicken soup with matzo balls; an entree choice of roast chicken, turkey, or brisket; accompaniments including tzimmes, challah, and coleslaw; and a choice of two sides including kasha varnishkes, string beans almandine, sweet potato pudding, noodle pudding, or potato pudding. Order 48 hours in advance for pick up at the following locations: 59 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-742-3354, 140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, 516-621-3340, and 7971 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury, 516-496-4236, bensdeli.net.

Culinary Architect Catering: Its Rosh Hashanah menu includes chicken soup with matzo balls, gefilte fish with red and white horseradish, sweet potato soufflé, chopped liver, brisket, a variety of kugels, fruit salad, matzo bark, and more. They will also work with you on a custom menu, including favorite family recipes. Orders must be placed by noon on Monday, Sept. 14; 28 Chestnut Street, Greenvale, 516-484-7431, culinaryarchitect.com.

The Jolly Fisherman: Rosh Hashanah dinner for take out or delivery includes a choice of appetizers include matzo ball soup, house salad, gefilte fish or chopped liver. Choice of entrees include sliced brisket, roast chicken, Atlantic salmon, or lemon sole. There is fruit cobbler, ice cream cake, chocolate mousse cake, or banana cream pie for dessert. The three-course meal costs $49.95/pp, $29.95 for children younger than 12. 25 Main St., Roslyn, 516-621-0055, jollyfishermanrestaurant.com.

Messina Market: Takeout choices for the holiday include chopped liver ($13/pound), matzo balls ($2.50 each), and gefilte fish with horseradish ($4 a person). Entrees including brisket, roast chicken, roast turkey, and lemon and herb tilapia come in half and full trays, as do side dishes like honey carrots and raisins, wild rice with dried fruits, and green beans with garlic oil. Salads, desserts, and fresh fruit platters are also available. 62-47 R. 25A, East Norwich, 516-624-6800, messinamarket.com.

North Miznon: The Manhattan Israeli restaurant will deliver its Rosh Hashanah dinners for four across Long Island and as far as the Hamptons. Cost is $185-$235 plus delivery, depending on choice of main (coq au vin is $205, lamb stew with root vegetable is $235) and includes apples and honey, matzo ball soup, challah, roasted vegetables, and honey cake. Add-ons and wine are also available. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. and are available for delivery on Friday, Sept. 18; 929-388-4999, northmiznon.com.

RAM: The kosher caterers have two prix fixe menus serving eight, one for $825 and the other for $1,695. The first includes standard Rosh Hashanah dishes such as matzo ball soup, tzimmes and braised brisket. The second adds more unusual items like roasted veal chops and wild mushroom bisque. There's also an a la carte holiday menu with dozens of choices including pesto-glazed chicken kebabs, pepper-encrusted chateaubriand, short rib ravioli, and honey chile salmon with apple fig chutney. Minimum order is $550 placed by Sunday, Sept. 13; 21 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-997-4000, ramcaterers.com.

Thyme: The three-course prix fixe dinner is $64 a person. There is also an la carte Rosh Hashanah takeout menu featuring the classics and more. A pint of chopped liver (serving 4 to 6) costs $12 and 6 pieces of gefilte fish cost $24. Other options include a Mediterranean dips and chips selection for $34 and a dozen falafel with tahini sauce for $18. Entrees include braised beef brisket for $29/lb., rosemary garlic chicken cut into 8 pieces for $19, and a whole 7-pound filet mignon, sliced on request, for $230. Side dishes serving four to six feature spinach soufflé ($24), potato pancakes ($19 for a dozen) and sweet apple noodle kugel ($26). Vegetable side dishes, challah, and horseradish are also available, as are desserts including rugelach and chocolate-covered mandelbrot; 8 Tower Pl., Roslyn, 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com.

Zan’s Deli: Its value package includes two appetizers (choose from stuffed cabbage, gefilte fish, and chopped liver), matzo ball soup, choice of entree (roast chickens, roast turkey, or sliced brisket), sides, accompaniments, challah, and rugelach, $389.89 for 10 or $199.99 for 5; 135 Alexander Ave., Lake Grove, 631-979-8774, zans-deli.com.

Zorn's: For $16.49 a person, the Bethpage eatery will prepare a dinner of rotisserie chicken, chicken soup with matzo balls, potato pancakes, chopped liver, and two vegetable side dishes. Challah and apple pie available as add-ons. Minimum 6 portions; 4321 Hempstead Tpk., Bethpage, 516-731-5500, zornsofbethpage.com.