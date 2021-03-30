"Hey Google, define sushi."

Sushi is "a Japanese dish consisting of small balls or rolls of vinegar-flavored cold cooked rice served with a garnish of raw fish, vegetables or egg."

"Hey Nicky, define Italian-style sushi."

"It’s basically your classic Italian heroes made into a sushi roll," says Nicky Luisi, owner of Roslyn Social, referencing his newly launched menu that's a unique twist on traditional sushi. There's still rice — and the restaurant's seven rolls are served cold, in round bite-sized pieces you eat with your hands (not chopsticks).

So far, the most popular is the colorful "Nicky Lu" roll, which is stuffed with breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers and mozzarella wrapped in prosciutto. Other interesting twists on the Japanese staple include the eggplant roll-a-tini (ricotta wrapped in eggplant); a scampi roll (shrimp wrapped in nori) and a fried Sicilian rice roll (ground veal and peas).

Out: soy sauce and sake. Taking its places are balsamic glaze, marinara, white wine garlic sauce, vodka sauce, ranch and au jus.

Each dish comes with five to seven pieces of "sushi" and costs $15.

Luisi said some of his customers are coming in solely for the rolls. That's fueling long-held dreams he's had with his cousin, Anthony Mazzilli, to open an Italian sushi cafe. Someday, Luisi said.

Roslyn Social is at 1363 Old Northern Blvd. in Roslyn. 516-801-4963. roslynsocial.com