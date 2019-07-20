TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Roslyn Social, sports bar and restaurant, opens on Old Northern Boulevard

Macaroni and cheese at Roslyn Social Kitchen &

Macaroni and cheese at Roslyn Social Kitchen & Cocktails, which just opend on Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.  Photo Credit: Brian Basile

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Roslyn Social Kitchen & Cocktails, a sports bar and restaurant, has opened on Old Northern Boulevard, adding a new flavor to the historic village.

The new spot is from the owners of 388 Restaurant, Salvatore Sorrentino and Nick Luisi. Their always-crowded family-style Italian is on Willis Avenue in Roslyn Heights. Roslyn Social, which offers 16 beers on tap and 17 TVs, "is different, a lot different." said consultant Matthew Sorrentino. It specializes in pub fare, craft cocktails, and local beers. He termed  the newcomer "very casual."

The fare at Roslyn Social takes in dishes such as burgers, baby back ribs, beer-battered fish and chips, and sandwiches including fried chicken, steak, and California club with grilled chicken and avocado.

The kitchen also offers arugula salad, beet and fennel salad with blue cheese, macaroni and cheese, avocado toast, shrimp cocktail, "loaded" potato tots, spinach-and-artichoke dip with tortilla chips, four preparations of chicken wings, and a Bavarian pretzel with cheese sauce and mustard.

Roslyn Social succeeds MP Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant from chef Michael Psilakis. It occupied the address from 2011 to earlier this year.

The sports bar-restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. every day and serves through to lunch, dinner, and later.

Roslyn Social Kitchen & Cocktails, 1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-801-4963, roslynsocial.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
A grilled organic carrot salad with labneh foam, LI eatery is inconsistent under celebrated chef
Bucatini with littleneck clams and cockles is finished Decade-old waterfront eatery earns 3 stars
The warm Connecticut lobster roll with tarragon citrus LI food truck, outdoor bar epitomizes summer dining
Mix and match your meats and salad bar Mastering LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search