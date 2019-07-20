Roslyn Social Kitchen & Cocktails, a sports bar and restaurant, has opened on Old Northern Boulevard, adding a new flavor to the historic village.

The new spot is from the owners of 388 Restaurant, Salvatore Sorrentino and Nick Luisi. Their always-crowded family-style Italian is on Willis Avenue in Roslyn Heights. Roslyn Social, which offers 16 beers on tap and 17 TVs, "is different, a lot different." said consultant Matthew Sorrentino. It specializes in pub fare, craft cocktails, and local beers. He termed the newcomer "very casual."

The fare at Roslyn Social takes in dishes such as burgers, baby back ribs, beer-battered fish and chips, and sandwiches including fried chicken, steak, and California club with grilled chicken and avocado.

The kitchen also offers arugula salad, beet and fennel salad with blue cheese, macaroni and cheese, avocado toast, shrimp cocktail, "loaded" potato tots, spinach-and-artichoke dip with tortilla chips, four preparations of chicken wings, and a Bavarian pretzel with cheese sauce and mustard.

Roslyn Social succeeds MP Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant from chef Michael Psilakis. It occupied the address from 2011 to earlier this year.

The sports bar-restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. every day and serves through to lunch, dinner, and later.

Roslyn Social Kitchen & Cocktails, 1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-801-4963, roslynsocial.com