Huntington’s newest takeout spot highlights two current trends: white-hot bowls and blue-flamed rotisserie meats. Rotisserie Banks, which replaces the short-lived Franco’s Gourmet Deli on Main Street, is the creation of chef-operator Brendan Banks, and his partners, Anthony DiTore and Jonathan Viola.

Banks is one of the partners at Burgerology, the burgerium-shakery with locations in Huntington, Rockville Centre and Astoria. It was when he was at the Huntington store that he noticed the vacant storefront across the street, and the idea for a noncompetitive takeout shop (no burgers, no fries, no shakes) began to take shape.

Banks had been on the team that opened Manhattan’s acclaimed Rotisserie Georgette in 2014 and, even as he embraced the world of burgers, he hadn’t been able to get rotisseries out of his mind. At his new shop, you can see chickens, beef strip loins and turkey breasts slowly roasting as they revolve on spits.

Banks was drawn to the bowl concept, he said, “but only if I could make sure the proteins were phenomenal.” All three fresh-roasted meats, plus grilled chicken, can be had in a bowl based on either rice, quinoa or farro, crowned with one of 20 toppings and dressed with honey Dijon, Russian, balsamic vinaigrette or seven other dressings. Bowls are $8.

The chef, a traditionalist, also wanted to “show love for the sandwiches.” He makes a classic roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise; a French dip with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and jus; a roast-beef melt with mozzarella and horseradish aioli or roast beef with bacon, Cheddar, onions and barbecue sauce. Sandwiches, $11, are also available with roast turkey. The chickens are sold whole ($15) or half ($8).

It’s an attractive little shop, with seating for about 10 people.

Rotisserie Banks is at 295 Main St., Huntington,631-923-3650, rotisserie-banks.business.site