Rowdy Hall in East Hampton and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Croques monsieur, a traditional French bistro sandwich, contains smoked ham, melted Gruyere, sourdough bread and mixed greens, at Rowdy Hall in East Hampton. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Lazy days and lively nights tell you it's peak summer. Here are three restaurants that combine the two qualities along with uncomplicated, satisfying food.

Rowdy Hall in East Hampton has been a lure since 1996 for its union of bistro and pub. The food is reliably very good, often better. Recommended: Roquefort-walnut salad, fried oyster salad, clams casino, Rowdy burger, fish burger with kimchi slaw and sriracha aioli, warm lobster rolls, fish and chips made with cod, beef and andouille chili, strip steak frites, croque monsieur and croque madame, Cuban sandwich, duck confit poutine, meatloaf with mashed potatoes, baby carrots, and pearl onions. Moderate.

Rowdy Hall, 10 Main St. (Parrish Mews), East Hampton, 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Biscuits & Barbeque in Mineola is in an industrial area that immediately might not seem a dining destination. B&B, in a vintage railroad car, makes it one. Recommended: shrimp and grits, southern-style cheese grits, biscuit with andouille sausage gravy, chicken and andouille gumbo, hush puppies, fried pickles, macaroni and cheese, BBQ chicken po'boy, BBQ pulled pork po'boy, muffuletta sandwich, jambalaya, chicken and waffles, chicken-fried steak, southern fried chicken, blackened catfish, Cheddar-jalapeno mashed potatoes, brown sugar sweet potato mash. Moderate. Cash only.

Biscuits & Barbeque, 106 E. 2nd St., Mineola, 516-493-0797, biscuitsandbarbeque.com

Southside Bar & Restaurant in Bay Shore is a casual, friendly spot for mainly American fare. Ask about Southside's colorful history. Recommended: French dip sliders, Cobb salad, Buffalo chicken wrap, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, BLT, Baja-style fish tacos made with fluke, chicken potpie, pot roast, grilled flat iron steak, macaroni and cheese, hot turkey dinner, "stairway 2 heaven" burger. Moderate.

Southside Bar & Restaurant, 5 Third Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-9596, lessings.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

