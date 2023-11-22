Rowdy Hall moves east to Amagansett

After 26 years on Main Street in East Hampton, Rowdy Hall — known for killer burgers, a robust beer selection, and warm hospitality — has opened the doors to its new home at 177 Main St. in Amagansett.

When the opportunity to lease a larger space arose in Amagansett, the Honest Man Hospitality group — which owns Rowdy Hall, in addition to Nick & Toni’s, Coche Comedor, La Fondita and Townline BBQ — jumped on it. In keeping with tradition, the new restaurant's facade is primed in black, just as it was in East Hampton location.

The Amagansett menu retains many signature items including the popular Rowdy burger ($16.50), layered French onion soup, spicy wings, the Roquefort-walnut salad, pan-roasted chicken ($26) and steak frites ($32). New fall items include roasted cod with beurre blanc and wilted greens, duck and smoked pork cassoulet with white beans and Halsey apples, a cider-brined Berkshire pork chop, and Moroccan cauliflower with pearl couscous.

Rowdy’s new “Boards” section of the menu highlights charcuterie platters that can be customized with cheeses, paté and meats. Daily specials include a Sunday prime rib, a Monday meatloaf and a Thursday fried chicken, all enhanced by a raw bar with oysters, littleneck clams and shrimp cocktail. Rowdy Hall fans can breathe easy — the bread pudding remains on the dessert menu.

If you’re just in it for the drink, Rowdy Hall’s solid beer selection includes local, regional and imported favorites including Brooklyn Brewery, Schlafly Beer, Springs Brewery, Captain Lawrence, Radiant Pig and Guinness. Three-pour tasting flights of draft beer and wines are available for those who can’t make up their thirsty minds.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rowdy Hall, 177 Main St., Amagansett, 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com. Open Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-10 p.m., and Sunday noon-9 p.m.