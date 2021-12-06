Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the country’s largest high-end steak chain, is expanding its presence on Long Island with new restaurants in Lake Grove and Melville. The former, which takes over the old Bonefish Grill space at Smith Haven Mall, is scheduled to open today. Ruth’s Chris says that the latter, which will be located in what used to be Bertucci’s on Route 110, is slated for late January.

The only existing Ruth’s Chris on Long Island opened in 1995 on Old Country Road in Garden City, just north of Roosevelt Field.

The menu at all locations is a classic steakhouse mix: prime steaks ($49 to $68); standard sides and salads (such as wedge and chopped salads, creamed spinach, potatoes in many guises); a handful of seafood and chicken dishes; and starters like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and fried calamari; plus some more contemporary items such as an ahi tuna stack and veal osso buco ravioli.

The chain got its start in 1965 when Ruth Fertel opened a steakhouse in New Orleans. In 1977 the company began franchising. Now publicly traded, Ruth’s Hospitality Group operates 150 locations in 21 countries; about half of them are franchises.

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, all three Long Island restaurants are operated by the same franchisee group: Cheryl Henry, Christy Chipman, Stephen Szucs, Marcy Lynch and Erik Jenkins.

The newest Ruth’s Chris Steak House is at 472 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-973-4230, ruthschris.com/lake-grove