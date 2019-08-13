Just in time for the dog days of August, Salty Chihuahua has opened in Massapequa Park with Mexican food and a tequila bar.

The modestly priced restaurant is on the former site of Mary's Pizza & Pasta on Park Boulevard. Owner Danny Panagatos formerly operated the Empress Diner in East Meadow, a landmark that closed last year after decades on Hempstead Turnpike.

Salty Chihuahua specializes in tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas, and appetizers such as guacamole, coconut shrimp, corn with mayonnaise and Cotija cheese, fried sweet plantains, and jalapeno poppers. The openers also include chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and chili-cheese fries.

Appetizers are in the $4 to $12 range. Tacos are $4 to $6. The varieties include grilled chicken, blackened chicken, steak, ground beef, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, fish, and al pastor. Enchiladas, chimichangas, and quesadillas: $13.75 to $16.75.

The restaurant also focuses on tequila, with margaritas and other cocktails. Outdoor seating and takeout are available.

Salty Chihuahua is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Salty Chihuahua, 1026 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, 516-809-9631, saltychihuahuali.com