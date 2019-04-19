Easter weekend offers many choices for dining out. Here are three especially fine dining rooms.

Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor is a polished, refined destination for New American cuisine from the repertoire of chef Guy Reuge. Recommended: spring pea soup with mint and bacon; asparagus salad with loin of lamb and chervil; duck tacos with daikon, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and scallion; tuna tartare; oysters; grilled swordfish with ratatouille and tapenade; breaded local fluke with asparagus, saffron potatoes, and lemon-mustard aioli; steelhead trout with grilled ramps, herb-crushed potatoes, and lemon marmalade; Berkshire pork chop with fava bean-oyster mushroom ragout, crisp potatoes, and pickled mustard seeds; ginger almond tart; ricotta doughnuts with creme anglaise and caramel. Expensive.

Sandbar, 55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com

Pier 95 Restaurant-Marina in Freeport looks onto the Hudson Canal. The handsome restaurant brings together Portuguese, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, expertly served. Recommended: codfish cakes with herbal tomato sauce; New England-style clam chowder; bacalhau, or de-salted cod, with roasted peppers and garlic-olive oil infusion; monkfish medallions with creamy toasted almond sauce; pork and littleneck clams Alentejana-style; grilled swordfish with lemon-ginger sauce; steamed or broiled lobster; rack of lamb with rosemary-merlot sauce; steak frites; strawberries Romanoff. Moderate to expensive.

Pier 95, 95 Hudson Ave., Freeport, 516-379-9898, pier95.com

The LakeHouse in Bay Shore offers an appealing water view and spirited American cuisine, new and traditional. Recommended: littleneck clam chowder with bacon, ricotta cavatelli with braised lamb shank, an appetizer of crisp suckling pig with Parmesan polenta, crisp Long Island duck breast and confit of leg with pomegranate-pistachio glaze, herb-marinated halibut with saffron-orzo "paella" and lump crab meat, lemon tart, doughnuts. Expensive.

The LakeHouse, 135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com