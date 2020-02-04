And Island Park makes tres. Sangria 71, the Spanish restaurant with branches in Williston Park and Commack, opened its third location last week. It takes over the corner position in the Barnum Landing shopping center that, from 2015 to 2019, had been the DIY pizzeria, Piecraft.

The airy, bi-level space has been subtly Ibericized, and the existing pizza oven is being used to bake empanadas.

Sangria 71 got its start at 71 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park. Brothers Jose Fernandez and Rosendo Fernandez Jr., natives of Galicia in northwestern Spain, opened their first Long Island restaurant in 2013; a Commack location followed in 2016.

All three restaurants share the same menu. Among the tapas are shrimp in garlic sauce, chorizo sausage, grilled octopus, tortilla Espanola and pan tumaca (bread rubbed with tomato) topped with serrano ham. For mains, there is paella (for one, two and four), fish, lobsters, steaks, chops and more. Of course there’s sangria — eight different kinds.

Sangria 71 is at 4585 Austin Blvd., Island Park, 516-882-42501095; 1095 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-670-7606; Williston Park at 71 Hillside Ave., 516-246-9778; sangria71.com.