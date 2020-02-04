TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Spanish restaurant Sangria 71 opens in Island Park

Pan tumaca (tomato-rubbed bread) topped with Spanish ham

Pan tumaca (tomato-rubbed bread) topped with Spanish ham at Sangria 71 in Commack. A third Sangria 71 has opened in Island Park.  Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

And Island Park makes tres. Sangria 71, the Spanish restaurant with branches in Williston Park and Commack, opened its third location last week. It takes over the corner position in the Barnum Landing shopping center that, from 2015 to 2019, had been the DIY pizzeria, Piecraft.

The airy, bi-level space has been subtly Ibericized, and the existing pizza oven is being used to bake empanadas.

Sangria 71 got its start at 71 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park. Brothers Jose Fernandez and Rosendo Fernandez Jr., natives of Galicia in northwestern Spain, opened their first Long Island restaurant in 2013; a Commack location followed in 2016.

All three restaurants share the same menu. Among the tapas are shrimp in garlic sauce, chorizo sausage, grilled octopus, tortilla Espanola and pan tumaca (bread rubbed with tomato) topped with serrano ham. For mains, there is paella (for one, two and four), fish, lobsters, steaks, chops and more. Of course there’s sangria — eight different kinds.

Sangria 71 is at 4585 Austin Blvd., Island Park, 516-882-42501095; 1095 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-670-7606; Williston Park at 71 Hillside Ave., 516-246-9778; sangria71.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The daily fish board featuring grilled octopus over New Greek cafe, market earns 3 stars with soul-satisfying eats
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
The Celebration steak, a bone-in NY strip, is Luxe Islip steakhouse is still one of LI's top meat palaces
Shrimp ceviche arrives with avocado, sour orange, tomato, Garden City Cuban spot brings a good time, not a great meal
House pappardelle with butternut squash, brown butter sage, With new chef, Glen Cove wine bar's small plates are an adventure
Bakuto pork ramen is served at Bakuto in New Japanese restaurant takes 'bar food' to another dimension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search