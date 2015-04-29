TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

Saverio’s Pizza Room's simple Genovese pie

At Saverio's in Massapequa, a simple pizza is

At Saverio's in Massapequa, a simple pizza is made with "Mom's Genovese sauce" and basil. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Print

This week’s pizza of the week is the Genovese at Saverio’s Pizza Room in Massapequa.

There’s no bad pie at this 3-month-old wood-fired pizzeria, thanks to pizzaiolo Sam Cataldo’s skill. But the simpler pizzas put the spotlight where it belongs: on an elegant crust that has the well-developed flavor of rustic bread. Following Neapolitan tradition, Cataldo presses his dough out to be thin in the center, but puffy around the edges.

The Margherita pie, made with mozzarella from A & S Pork Store (which adjoins Saverio’s and has the same owners) is highly recommended, but even simpler is the Genovese ($12 for a 12-inch pie), named for the long-cooked Neapolitan sauce made sweet by its high concentration of onions. Cataldo follows the recipe of his late mother-in-law, Enza Giammarino, spreads it on the dough, and tops it only with fresh basil.

Cataldo started making the pie because he’s trying to limit his dairy consumption, but it quickly became his favorite.

Saverio’s Pizza Room is at 929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-0091

By ERICA MARCUS @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer