Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza opens in Massapequa

An artisanal, Neapolitan-style pizzeria has opened in Massapequa. Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is little more than two tables, a small counter and a big, gleaming tiled pizza oven custom built in Italy.

Saverio’s namesake and head pizza maker is Saverio Cataldo, who also is an owner of A&S Pork Store, next door to the pizzeria.

Right now Cataldo is making only a Margherita pie, $10, with fresh mozzarella and imported Italian tomatoes. More pizzas to follow.

The pizzeria will have its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 6.

Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is at 929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-4332.