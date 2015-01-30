TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By ERICA MARCUS

Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza opens in Massapequa

Saverio Cataldo makes a Margherita pizza at Saverio's

Saverio Cataldo makes a Margherita pizza at Saverio's Wood Fired Pizza in Massapequa, January 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Print

An artisanal, Neapolitan-style pizzeria has opened in Massapequa. Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is little more than two tables, a small counter and a big, gleaming tiled pizza oven custom built in Italy.

Saverio’s namesake and head pizza maker is Saverio Cataldo, who also is an owner of A&S Pork Store, next door to the pizzeria.

Right now Cataldo is making only a Margherita pie, $10, with fresh mozzarella and imported Italian tomatoes. More pizzas to follow.

The pizzeria will have its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 6.

Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is at 929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-4332.

By ERICA MARCUS

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer