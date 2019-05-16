Does “Unicorn Delight” or “Fly Fishing Fudge” ice cream pique your interest? How about a traditional nocciola or biscotti gelato?

They’re being served at the revamped Scoops & Cones Cafe in Wantagh, which reopened this week after a 3-month renovation.

The shop now serves more than 30 other ice cream flavors, eight additional gelato flavors, plus sorbet, frozen yogurt and smoothies. The shop also features an espresso station that serves espresso, hot and cold coffees and cappuccino.

Low-fat, no-fat and no-sugar added options are also available.

Ice cream — in a cup — ranges from $2.95 to $5.95; cones are $3.95. Gelato, offered in a cup, cone or on brioche, costs anywhere between $3.95 to $6.50. Smoothies range from $5.50 to $6.95. Coffee drinks start at $2.50.

The quaint shop features seating for eight indoors at four vibrant tables, plus one outdoor bench.

Scoops & Cones Cafe, open daily at 11 a.m., is at 2841 Jerusalem Ave., Wantagh. 516-809-5066.