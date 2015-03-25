TODAY'S PAPER
Sea Cliff wine and oyster tasting

Erik and Julie Longabardi manage the Roslyn Village

Erik and Julie Longabardi manage the Roslyn Village Farmers Market that launched on Aug. 9, 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By ERICA MARCUS erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
The Roslyn Village Farmers Market is still months from opening for the season, but organizer Erik Longabardi is a busy little locavore all year long. On April 9, he’s teaming up with the Great South Bay’s Lucky 13 Oysters and Village Wine Merchant of Sea Cliff for an evening of oysters and wine. The wine store’s Michael Amendola will be pouring tastes of oyster-friendly wines, and Lucky 13 partner Matt Welling will be shucking oysters for $1 apiece. Welling will also demonstrate shucking technique so you can buy a bag of oysters to open at home.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Wine Merchant, 252 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff, 516-200-9370, villagewinemerchant.com

 

 

 

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

