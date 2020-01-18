The bumpy ride of Secrets of Flight has come to an end. The Port Washington bistro has closed for good; the storefront on Main Street is for lease.

Chef-owner Aleksander Betko opened the restaurant in December 2018 to critical acclaim (it garnered a three-star review in Newsday and a place on our Top 10 Bistros list) but the acclaim did not translate into enough business and, in May, Betko closed.

Four months later, he reconsidered his decision and reopened. In September he told Newsday, “I did some serious soul searching and tried to figure out what went wrong.” Noting that weeknight dinners would always be a challenge, he expanded the hours to include breakfast, lunch and brunch.

That, apparently, was not the ticket.

Secrets of Flight is not the first well-regarded establishment to be defeated by 170 Main St.: In 2013, Michael Mignano called it quits for his Main Street Bakery, at the time one of the very best on Long Island. (Mignano, who spent the next six years as executive pastry chef at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, has recently opened a large bakery-cafe, Farine Baking Company, in Jackson Heights, Queens.)