TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Secrets of Flight in Port Washington closes for the second time

Sliders are a house special, savory and generous,

Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, at Secrets of Flight in Port Washington. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

The bumpy ride of Secrets of Flight has come to an end. The Port Washington bistro has closed for good; the storefront on Main Street is for lease.

Chef-owner Aleksander Betko opened the restaurant in December  2018 to critical acclaim (it garnered a three-star review in Newsday and a place on our Top 10 Bistros list) but the acclaim did not translate into enough business and, in May, Betko closed.

Four months later, he reconsidered his decision and reopened. In September he told Newsday, “I did some serious soul searching and tried to figure out what went wrong.” Noting that weeknight dinners would always be a challenge, he expanded the hours to include breakfast, lunch and brunch.

That, apparently, was not the ticket.

Secrets of Flight is not the first well-regarded establishment to be defeated by 170 Main St.: In 2013, Michael Mignano called it quits for his Main Street Bakery, at the time one of the very best on Long Island. (Mignano, who spent the next six years as executive pastry chef at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, has recently opened a large bakery-cafe, Farine Baking Company, in Jackson Heights, Queens.)

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The Celebration steak, a bone-in NY strip, is Luxe Islip steakhouse is still one of LI's top meat palaces
Shrimp ceviche arrives with avocado, sour orange, tomato, Garden City Cuban spot brings a good time, not a great meal
House pappardelle with butternut squash, brown butter sage, With new chef, Glen Cove wine bar's small plates are an adventure
Bakuto pork ramen is served at Bakuto in New Japanese restaurant takes 'bar food' to another dimension
Spaghetti pomodoro garnished with basil at Osteria Morini Acclaimed chef earns 3 stars at Roosevelt Field Italian spot
Chicken Francese features gently breaded breast meat in Iconic Italian eatery offers huge portions, modest prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search