TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

Street-food chain Shah’s Halal opens in Bellmore

A lamb platter from Shah's Halal Bellmore.

A lamb platter from Shah's Halal Bellmore. Photo Credit: Shah’s Halal

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The seemingly unstoppable Shah’s Halal has landed in Bellmore, bringing its street-food-influenced plates to Merrick Road.

Shah’s Halal’s build-your-own dishes are based on pairing lamb, chicken, falafel, fish or kofta kebab with rice ($6.99 per platter), in a salad ($6.99) or gyros in pita ($5.99), then choosing a sauce to finish.

The Bellmore location has a slightly different menu and sauces than other Shah’s, said owner-manager Bobby Azizi, including a green chili chutney. The 20-seat spot also offers baklava for dessert ($1.95).

Shah’s Halal began with a single Queens street cart in 2005 and has since swelled to 30-plus locations, including two spots in Hicksville, one each in New Hyde Park and Farmingdale, and one soon to come in Selden, all owned by the Mashriqi family (of which Azizi is a member). The chain also has its own commissary and wholesale halal meat business.

Shah’s Halal Bellmore is open 10 a.m. to midnight Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Shah’s Halal Bellmore, 2699 Merrick Rd., Bellmore. 516-809-7306. shahshalalbellmore.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer