Shah’s Halal, the street-food cart turned fast-growing chain, has proved to be unstoppable since its start in Richmond Hill, Queens, in 2005.

The chain will open its 10th Long Island brick-and-mortar store on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station on Monday, and with it, the company is offering free lunch. The deal, available from 12 to 2 p.m., is valid for dine in or take out.

Customers can choose from five platters: chicken, lamb, kofta kebab, fish or falafel, or a create-your-own combo. All platters, which typically cost $6.99, are served over rice with a choice of lettuce, mixed salad (cucumber, tomato and cilantro) or chickpeas and hummus, plus toppings including peppers and onions or black beans. Soda and water are also free with the meal.

Aside from platters, the late-night spot’s menu also includes gyros, sandwiches, salads and side orders of chicken nuggets, wings and fries.

Shah's Halal maintains consistency across all its metropolitan area establishments (16 restaurants and more than 15 carts) by prepping the food in a commissary in Jamaica, Queens and then distributing it to all locations. The Mashriqi family, owners in Huntington, also operate Shah’s Halal storefronts in East Meadow, Bellmore, New Hyde Park, Selden, Lindenhurst, Wantagh, Valley Stream and Hicksville (two locations), and a food cart at Adelphi University in Garden City. Melville, Hauppague, Commack and Riverhead locations are currently in the works, too.

Shah’s Halal is at 918 E. Jericho Tpke. In Huntington Station. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shahshalal.com