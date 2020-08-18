Shah’s Halal, a street-food cart turned chain founded by The Mashriqi family in 2005 in Richmond Hill, Queens, has opened its 14th Long Island branch and with its opening comes a free lunch on Friday, Aug. 21.

Between noon and 2 p.m., customers can grab a chicken, lamb or falafel platter (served over rice and with a side salad) as long as they're wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines. A create-your-own combo is also part of the deal, which is available for pickup only.

No purchase necessary and there's a limit of one free platter per person. Shah’s also offers a variety of gyros, cheesesteak sandwiches, burgers, salads, nuggets, wings and fries. Its entire menu taps out at $7.

This summer, Shah's also opened locations in Huntington Station and Holbrook, joining New Hyde Park, two locations in Hicksville, Valley Stream, East Meadow, Riverhead, Huntington Village, Bellmore, Wantagh, Lindenhurst and Selden. Commack and Hauppauge locations are coming soon, too.

Shah’s Halal, which occupies the space that was last Quiznos, is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. It’s located at 522A Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville. 631-683-4913. shahshalalfood.com.