Shah's Halal Food, which started as a cart in Richmond Hill, Queens, and expanded to open stores in Nassau and Suffolk, is expected to unveil its latest soon in Melville.

The company also plans to open a branch in Hauppauge later this year, said Khalid Mashriqi, owner and chief executive of Shah's.

Shah's specializes in build-your-own meals, featuring lamb, chicken, falafel, fish, and minced kofta kebab with rice in platters, salads, and gyros in pita. Customers also select a sauce. The prices peak at $6.99.

The Melville operation is slated to open at 522A Walt Whitman Rd. in "less than two weeks," pending permits, Mashriqi said. The Hauppauge spot, planned for Veterans Memorial Highway, is expected to arrive in "three or four months," he added.

Branches of Shah's Halal Food include eateries in Bellmore, Hicksville, East Meadow, Farmingdale, New Hyde Park, Lindenhurst and Selden.