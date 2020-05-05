TODAY'S PAPER
Shah's Halal opens in Riverhead

A falafel platter at Shah's Halal Food in

A falafel platter at Shah's Halal Food in Bellmore, surrounded by a cheeseburger, combo platter, gyro platter, and various baklavas. Credit: Newsday/Chris Ware

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Shah’s Halal, a street-food cart turned chain founded by Kahlid Mashriqi in 2005 in Richmond Hill, Queens, has opened its 11th Long Island branch and is offering guests a free lunch this week.

On Friday, between noon and 2 p.m., customers can grab a chicken, lamb, kofta kebab, fish or falafel platter (served over rice and with a side salad) as long as they're wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines. The deal is available for pickup only.

No purchase necessary and there's a limit of one free platter per person. However, customers can indulge in more than just platters — at their own expense. Shah’s also offers a variety of gyros, cheesesteak sandwiches, burgers, salads, nuggets, wings and fries. Its entire menu taps out at $7.

Shah’s Halal is open Sundays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Post-coronavirus, diners will be able to eat inside at one of the restaurant's nearly 50 seats. Its hours will also be extended.

It’s located at 1767 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead. 631-284-3109. shahshalalfood.com.

