On the first weekend of the 2019 baseball season, skip the peanuts and Cracker Jack and bite into an MVP hot dog.

Citi Field and Yankee Stadium both serve top dogs. And anyone who has downed a foot-long Dodger Dog in L.A. or a loaded Wrigley Dog in Chicago, a Fenway Frank on a top-split bun or a savory Sheboygan Sausage in San Francisco, or even contemplate swinging with the Texas Rangers' one-pound "Boomstick," knows it can be an experience.

Here are some eateries in Nassau and Suffolk that will let you know spring training is over. They're priced inexpensive to moderate.

Shake Shack has branches in Melville, Lake Grove, Garden City, and New Hyde Park. The big dog is the Shack-cago Dog, a Vienna beef production split and griddled, capped with relish, onions, cucumber, tomato, medium-hot sport peppers, celery salt, and mustard. A mild alternative: the chicken, apple, and sage sausage. To accompany the dogs, shakes, floats, and "concretes" of frozen custard. Citi Field's major-league lineup of stadium food also includes Shake Shack.

Shake Shack, 860 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Westbury, 516-620-2880; 1570 Union Tpke. (Lake Success Shopping Center), New Hyde Park, 516-634-2010; 849 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-386-8017; 2093 Smith Haven Plaza, Lake Grove, 631-246-1096 shakeshack.com

Ben's Kosher Delicatessen is in Greenvale, Carle Place, and Woodbury. The Hebrew National beef franks star on their own, in a hush puppy coated with housemade mashed potatoes in an eggroll wrapper; on a brioche bun with chili; and on a baguette with warm sauerkraut, either corned beef or pastrami, and, if you like, Russian dressing. Or have grilled or boiled knackwurst. Precede with the soup of the day.

Ben's Kosher Delicatessen, 59 Old Country Rd. (Country Glen Center), Carle Place, 516-742-3354; 140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, 516-621-3340; 7971 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-496-4236, bensdeli.net

Local Burger Co. in Bay Shore and Patchogue does, as the name suggests, revel in burgers. But there's also a quartet of hot dogs, made with grass-fed beef, served on top split buns. The "classic" is with mustard and sauerkraut; the chili cheese dog with chili, onions. and Cheddar; "3 little piggies," with hot dog, pulled pork, bacon, and slaw; and "the works," which evokes Chicago, with mustard, tomato, relish, onion, banana peppers, pickles, and celery salt.

Local Burger Co., 62 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8300; 76 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-730-7373, localburgerco.com