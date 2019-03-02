Shake Shack on wheels. That's the latest from the burger chain that has four brick and mortar restaurants on Long Island and now wants to cater your party.

The wildly popular chain is launching two food trucks available for birthdays, weddings, corporate events and more. One of its trucks services Long Island and the rest of the tri-state area, and the other is used in the Atlanta metro area.

The menu items, which are made fresh on the truck and can be customized to an event, will also cook up signature items like the ShackBurger, Chick’n Shack, ‘Shroom Burger, fries and shakes.

Pricing varies depending on the duration of the event and the estimated number of people in attendance.

It is recommended that a booking inquiry be submitted at least two weeks ahead of the event. Click here for more info.

Shake Shack’s Long Island storefront locations are at 860 Old Country Rd. in Garden City (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), 516-620-2880; 1570 Union Tpke. in New Hyde Park, 516-634-2010; 2093 Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove, 631-246-1096; 849 Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville, 631-386-8017. shakeshack.com