About a dozen people were waiting outside Melville’s brand-new Shake Shack when it unlocked its doors Thursday morning at 11:01 a.m., but the line quickly grew as passersby saw the spot was finally open.

Employees offered guests branded beer koozies and sunglasses as they snaked through the line to order from the chain’s roster of burgers, sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. Only two sections of that menu differ from the chain’s other 120-plus locations: The “Concretes,” which are unique to each location, include a vanilla custard topped by pie from Brooklyn’s Four & Twenty Blackbirds; and the beers on tap include brews from Port Jeff Brewing, Great South Bay Brewery and Greenpoint Harbor Brewing.

Among the first customers to order was Joseph Carpeneto of Coram, who works nearby and was watching and waiting for opening day. “I usually go for the SmokeShack,” he said, a 620-calorie bacon cheesburger anointed with cherry pepper relish and spicy “Shack sauce.”

“We’re super-excited to be open in Melville,” said Shake Shack area director Dave Yearwood of Long Island’s fourth Shake Shack location. Like its L.I. brethren in Garden City, New Hyde Park and Lake Grove, the Melville location has floor-to-ceiling windows, reclaimed-wood booths and recycled-wood walls.

Shake Shack, 849 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, shakeshack.com