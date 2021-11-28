TODAY'S PAPER
The Shed opens location in Plainview

The Shegg Sandwich at The Shed in Huntington.

The Shegg Sandwich at The Shed in Huntington. Credit: Melissa Sorice

By Hannah Palmer Egan Special to Newsday
Call it a hat trick: after resounding popularity in Huntington and West Sayville, the Shed has opened a third location in Plainview.

Located within the Shops at Country Pointe , the restaurant follows a well-worn, come-as-you-are formula. It’s family-friendly but refined (and at times, a bit rowdy), modern but cozy, service-oriented, yet casual.

"The Shed is really for everybody," said owner-partner John Tunney, "It’s an eclectic American menu — nothing tricky, nothing fancy — just very solid, and made from scratch every day."

The Plainview restaurant’s whitewashed brick wainscot and ceiling tiles that look like pressed tin give the dining room a cozy, old-world patina.

The menu laces comfort classics with thoughtful details: Brunch (available until 4 p.m.) brings eggy breakfast bowls with avocado, spinach, hash browns and chipotle-spiked hollandaise; fried chicken and Belgian waffles, skewered and drizzled with habanero honey; Cobb and Caesar salads; and juicy burgers crafted with house-ground beef.

Bistro-style suppers include sizzling crocks of mac and cheese studded with jalapeños, bacon and scallions; New York Strip with fries; bowls brimming with roast chicken and wild rice or beets, Brussels sprouts and blue cheese. And to drink? Bloody Marys, canopied with crunchy veggies and pickles; a gin-and-prosecco spritz flavored with cucumber and elder; and 14 beers on draft.

So far, Tunney said, business has been busy. But, he added, there’s a remedy for those who wait — as at the Shed’s West Sayville restaurant, there’s a putting green to while away the minutes.

The Shed is now open for brunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday at 1511 Old Country Road, Plainview; 516-586-5800, intheshed.com

