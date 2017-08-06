TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke opens in Hicksville

Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke in Hicksville specializes in

Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke in Hicksville specializes in poke bowls and coffee. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Poke, the Hawaiian raw fish salad, has landed on the shores of Long Island. And one of the first places to specialize in it is Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke, which opened two weeks ago in the Hicksville shopping center that also houses Patrizia’s, Roast Sandwich House and Planet Fitness. The shop is sleek and spare; it could easily accommodate twice the 15 or so seats.

We’ll get to the shiny coffee shortly. The healthy poke is assembled to order, Chipotle-style, by someone I’ll call a poke-ista. Tell your poke-ista whether you’d like to start your bowl with white or brown rice, or go full no-carb by starting with the salad greens. She’ll dress your greens with your choice of dressing, then add the fish: raw tuna, raw salmon, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp, scallop or white fish. Next come the mix-ins — cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, tomatoes, onion, avocado, tofu and more — and on top of that, sauce (among them, spicy mayo, honey-wasabi or “yami yami house special sauce”) and toppings (sesame seeds, scallions, etc.) Mix-ins and toppings are unlimited; you’ll pay $11.49 for one or two types of fish, $13.49 for three.

Partner Jolin Wang said that her family owned four poke shops in California; this is its first East Coast outpost.

Wang’s husband is an experienced barista and presides over the shiny coffee portion of the operation. Here coffee is dripped, pulled, cold-brewed and siphoned. Smoothies and pastries, too.

Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke, 1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-605-1666, shinycoffeehealthypoke.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer