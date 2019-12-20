After more than four decades of serving Nassau County the very best in Polish cold cuts and groceries, Sikorski Meat Market in Bethpage is closing its doors. Patrons have until 6 p.m. on Monday to stock up on some of the tristate region’s best kielbasa.

The store at 548 Central Ave. opened in 1993, but Pat and Jim Sikorski had started selling their wares on Long Island in 1976 as vendors at the Nassau Farmer’s Market on Hicksville Road in Bethpage. Ten years later they moved the business to the Tri-County Flea Market in Levittown before moving back to Bethpage in their own store.

Initially, their sausages and cured meats were purchased from a Polish smokehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, but in 1980, they bought that business and took control of both the manufacture and sale of that smoky-garlicky kielbasa, krajana (made with larger chunks of pork), kabanosy (think thin Polish felino), smoked pork shoulder, head cheese (with or without blood) and much more.

On the nonpork front are homemade pierogies, imported preserves, fresh babkas and doughnuts, dried Borowiki mushrooms (which, if it weren’t for the price — $6.99 for 1½ ounces — Italophiles would recognize as porcini), hearty rye breads and imported snacks and cookies.

Both the Bethpage and Brooklyn facilities will close. Pat Sikorski said that not only were she and her husband ready to retire, so were all the butchers and sausage markers in Greenpoint.

She reiterated the message posted at the store and on the website: “It has been our pleasure serving you and we thank you for your loyalty and patronage. We will miss you!”

Sikorski Meat Market, 548 Central Ave., Bethpage, 516-935-3938, sikorskimeats.com.