After renovating the landmark Southampton diner formerly known as the Princess, new owners have reopened the place as the Silver Lining, an all-day venue with upscale twists on classic diner fare. “There is nothing elitist about a diner. It’s a welcoming, egalitarian place,” said partner MT Carney, a former Disney Studios executive who collaborated with partner and well-known designer Jeffrey Beers on a modern look that combines pale wood, stainless steel and sunny yellow booths.

Veteran chef Eric Miller and his brother Marc Miller, who owned Bay Kitchen Bar in East Hampton, were brought in as partners to oversee food and beverage. Diner standards such as pancakes and club sandwiches are joined by Hamptons touches such as a raw bar, seafood pasta topped with black-truffle emulsion and craft cocktails like the Open Arms (passion fruit, lime, habanero, hibiscus, tequila and club soda). Vegetables and seafood come from farms and producers around the East End.

During breakfast ($9 to $23), organic-egg omelets, buttermilk pancakes, egg sandwiches and house-baked pastries are joined by breakfast bowls (such as acai and quinoa-red rice) and eight kinds of benedict, including a lobster version. Some breakfast items — such as brioche French toast — are served all day, and smoothies like the Selby (watermelon, strawberry, cucumber, basil, mint and coconut water) can be supplemented with a shot of wheat germ, turmeric, ginger or spirulina.

At lunch ($11 to $29), chef Eric Miller focuses on sandwiches such as Monteal-style pastrami and triple-decker turkey and avocado club, soups (New England clam chowder) and salads such as a steelhead trout Cobb. Detroit-style square pizza and half-pound burgers made with Snake River Farms Wagyu beef are featured as well.

Dinner, served from 5 to 11 p.m., combines burgers, salads, small-plates ($8 to $21) such as moules frites and entrees ($21 to $58) like dry-aged Snake River strip steaks, local fluke and Crescent Farms duck. A post-11 p.m. late-night menu caters to clubgoers, and desserts are re-imagined diner classics like berry cheesecake, banana cream pie and double chocolate blackout cake. Soda fountain creations include a classic egg cream, a kombucha float and soft serve ice cream.

The Silver Lining's 250 seats are spread between booths, counter stools, tables, banquettes and the obligatory communal table. An outdoor patio seats another 40.

The Silver Lining Diner is open daily from 7 a.m. 'til late.

32 Montauk Hwy., 631-901-1800, silverliningdiner.com