TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Simply Thai closes in Copiague

Green curry with chicken, eggplant, coconut milk, bamboo

Green curry with chicken, eggplant, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil and peppers at Simply Thai in Copaigue. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

It was a tough decision, but Amy Wong felt she had no other choice: On Sept. 1 she announced on Facebook and Instagram that her Copiague restaurant, Simply Thai, was closing "due to the lack of workers."

Since it opened in 2017, tucked away in the corner of a Montauk Highway strip mall, Simply Thai served some of Long Island’s very best Thai food. It was one of three Thai spots on Newsday’s 2020 Top 100 Restaurants.

Wong said in an interview that hiring employees had never been easy but that, in the past, if workers left, others could be hired to replace them. Now, she said, "we just cannot find people. Or, they come one day and don’t show up the next day."

With Wong in the dining room and her partner, chef Nae Wipaporn Sittidej, in the kitchen, "fully staffed" meant six additional people: four cooks and two servers. "But the last few months, the most we had was four employees total."

When I visited earlier this summer, Simply Thai was using disposable plates and utensils. Wong explained that while this had started as a response to the pandemic, she had stuck to it because it minimized the need for a dishwasher. "A dishwasher only washes dishes; if I’m going to hire someone they would be better off cooking."

Wong and Sittidej were well aware that service was slower than it should have been. "We would have a full house and I’d see my customers waiting and it would stress me out, but there was nothing we could do about it."

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Latest reviews

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94)
Nassib's strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens
Camote tacos with sweet potatoes, black beans puree
New Mexican eatery opens in Bay Shore
The "chicken" sandwich at The Happy Pig in
Vegan food truck opens market in Bellmore
At Beit Zaytoon in West Hempstead, kibbe saniye
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
The new pizzas at King Umberto in Elmont
Top Italian spot debuts new pies on pizza patio
The 42 oz. Tomahawk chop for two at
LI's best steakhouses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?