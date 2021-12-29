There’s more to satisfy a sweet tooth craving than your typical brownies and cupcakes at SLSHology, an elevated slushy spot that debuted in November at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

Strawberry, mango and blue raspberry bases are available daily, with at least two other flavors rotating on a biweekly basis. Order a small pouch (10 ounces; $7) or a large "yard" (24 ounces; $13) and fill it with unlimited flavors. Add a bounty of fruit or candy toppings for an additional $5. The slushies come in shareable sizes, too, like a fish bowl for two, which costs $18, and a three-foot-tall option that holds 100 ounces and serves up to 10 people; $40.

Max Kamenetsky and Jon Prigan, who studied together at The Center for Kosher Culinary Arts in Brooklyn, "wanted to bring it back to the basics of slush," Kamenetsky said. "It has an Italian-ice thickness and is all made with real fruit bases."

While slushies are the way to go, SLSHology also has yogurt-based fruit bowls (one size; $10), hot pretzels, brownies, churros and cookies. All items sold here are kosher.

Kamenetsky said this opening is the "base to learn the business," which he plans to take to Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans and elsewhere. "We are testing out the market with this one," he said. Moving forward, he aspires to add booze to the concept.

For now, there’s a handful of tables set up alongside cushioned benches inside the "zany and wacky" storefront, whose walls feature graffiti-like art of nostalgic icons like Biggie, Bart Simpson, Betty and Veronica of Archie Comics and Bugs Bunny. There's also Connect 4 and a giant Jenga to play while you sip.

SLSHology is open during mall hours. It’s located just outside of Macy’s, by Rolex and Williams-Sonoma. 516-234-8514, simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field/stores/slshology