It's time for some dining deals in Smithtown.

Smithtown Restaurant Week starts on Sunday and will continue through Sunday, March 10.

Participating restaurants will serve three-course, fixed-price dinners for $29.95, except on Saturday night, March 9, after 7 p.m., when they will switch to a regular menufor the rest of that night.

The event is sponsored by the Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce.

The following restaurants are taking part in the promotion, all situated in Smithtown, unless specified otherwise.

Aji 53 (Japanese cuisine), at 1 Miller Place; Azulejos (Mexican) at 368 Middle Country Rd.; Butera's (Italian), 65 E. Main St.; Casa Rustica (Italian), 175 W. Main St.; Chop Shop Bar & Grill (American), 47 E. Main St.; Ciro's (Italian), 74 Main St., Kings Park, and 470 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge; Garden Grill (seafood, steak, continental), 64 N. Country Rd.; H20 Seafood & Sushi, 215 W. Main St.

Luso (churrasqueira), 133 W. Main St.; Maria's (Mexican, Latin), 211 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset; Pietro (Italian), 404 N. Country Rd., St. James; Prato 850 (Italian gastropub), 204 Jericho Tpke., Commack; Ragazzi Italian Kitchen & Bar, 2950 Middle Country Rd., Nesconset; Sangria 71 (Spanish, tapas), 1095 Jericho Tpke., Commack; Villa Sorrento (Italian), 823 Middle Country Rd., St. James; Wild Ginger (Asian fusion), 69 Smithtown Blvd.

For more information: Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, 631-979-8069, smithtownchamber.com.