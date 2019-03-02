TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Where to get three-course, fixed-price dinners during Smithtown Restaurant Week

The Valentine Roll at Aji 53 in Smithtown

The Valentine Roll at Aji 53 in Smithtown Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

It's time for some dining deals in Smithtown.

Smithtown Restaurant Week starts on Sunday and will continue through Sunday, March 10.

Participating restaurants will serve three-course, fixed-price dinners for $29.95, except on Saturday night, March 9, after 7 p.m., when they will switch to a regular menufor the rest of that night.

The event is sponsored by the Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce.

The following restaurants are taking part in the promotion, all situated in Smithtown, unless specified otherwise.

 Aji 53 (Japanese cuisine), at 1 Miller Place; Azulejos (Mexican) at 368 Middle Country Rd.; Butera's (Italian), 65 E. Main St.; Casa Rustica (Italian), 175 W. Main St.; Chop Shop Bar & Grill (American), 47 E. Main St.; Ciro's (Italian), 74 Main St., Kings Park, and 470 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge; Garden Grill (seafood, steak, continental), 64 N. Country Rd.; H20 Seafood & Sushi, 215 W. Main St.

Luso (churrasqueira), 133 W. Main St.; Maria's (Mexican, Latin), 211 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset; Pietro (Italian), 404 N. Country Rd., St. James; Prato 850 (Italian gastropub), 204 Jericho Tpke., Commack; Ragazzi Italian Kitchen & Bar, 2950 Middle Country Rd., Nesconset; Sangria 71 (Spanish, tapas), 1095 Jericho Tpke., Commack; Villa Sorrento (Italian), 823 Middle Country Rd., St. James; Wild Ginger (Asian fusion), 69 Smithtown Blvd.

For more information: Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, 631-979-8069, smithtownchamber.com.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery
The ahi-tuna poke bowl is threaded with wisps Eatery's changing menu draws on flavors from across the globe
The cheese lends a silken texture to the Pakistani kebab spot excels with grilled meats
The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone