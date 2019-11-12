Manny Voumvourakis spent years planning and building his Garden City barbecue restaurant and now that Smōk-Haüs is passing the one-year mark, he wants to celebrate.

This week, from Tuesday through Thursday, there’s a buy-one-get-one-free offer for what the menu calls “individual meal options,” that is, customized sandwiches, salads and rice bowls topped with your choice of protein (pulled pork, chopped brisket, shredded beef, smoked chicken, porchetta or falafel) and regularly priced around $10 to $13. (Note: other menu items and “signature” sandwiches are not eligible for the discount.”)

To wash it down: beer (bottle and draft), wine pours and well cocktails are all $6.

Since it opened last November, Voumvourakis has been fine-tuning the concept. While there’s still counter-serve at lunch, dinner is now table service only. On Fridays (and until it sells out), house-smoked pastrami is available, served on a toasted club roll with sauerkraut and deli mustard ($13.75).

He may be biased, but general manager Michael Landesberg (formerly of Matteo’s in Roslyn) swears that the new fried chicken sandwich is better than the one at Popeyes. It is served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo, with coleslaw and pickles ($12.75).

Smōk-Haüs is at 7 12th St., Garden City, 516-833-6633, smok-haus.com.