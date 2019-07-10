The Jones Beach ocean isn’t the only thing making waves at the beach this year — the super fruit acai berry is also making a splash, at SoBol’s newest counter located in the main concession at Field 4.

Franchisee Eric Hajdukiewicz, who in 2017 opened his first SoBol storefront in Wantagh, opened this counter space on Memorial Day weekend. It can be found at Central Plate across from Boardwalk Cafe, where Dippin' Dots, Ralph's Famous Italian Ices and Mister Softee are located.

“Acai is becoming a household name,” Hajdukiewicz said. “It’s a healthy alternative to pizza, Chinese, Mexican and sandwiches” that people tend to grab for a quick bite.

As at all the franchise's locations, this kiosk offers its full line of customizable bowls — acai, green and pitaya -- in kids', classic and super sizes, and smoothies — acai, super green, very berry and pitaya plus -- in both 16- and 24-ounce options. Bowls range from $7.75 for a kids' size to $15.75 for a super. Smoothies cost $9.75 each.

Bowls can be topped with a variety of extras, including fresh fruit, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, Nutella and cookie butter.

SoBol is at 2400 Ocean Pkwy. in Wantagh. It's open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hajdukiewicz's storefront location is at 1243 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 516-590-7314. mysobol.com