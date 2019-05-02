With the opening of SoBol in Melville comes the 22nd Long Island location of the açai franchise.

Like the franchise’s other locations, customers can find açai, green and pitaya bowls here, in addition to smoothies. For those not familiar with the shop’s bowls, it uses açai — an Amazon berry — or pitaya — dragon fruit — as a base. A green bowl encompasses spinach, mango banana and kale. All are then topped with various fruit and specialty toppings, including granola, goji berries, chia seeds, cookie butter and more.

All bowls available in kids, regular and super (prices range from $5.75 to $13.35).

Smoothies are available in five flavors: açai, pitaya plus, super green, very berry and “the sb”, which includes strawberries, bananas and soy milk. They cost $6.50 apiece.

Additional beverages include Recess’ CBD sparkling water infused with hemp extract and adaptogens, kombucha and canned cold-brew coffee. The shop also has for purchase Laurel’s Butter in sunflower, peanut butter, coconut cash butter, banana bread peanut butter and other flavors.

Grab a seat at one of its four high tops or at its countertop, or place an order via DoorDash, UberEats or GrubHub.

SoBol, whose neighbors include Mario’s Pizzeria, Ralph’s Italian Ices and Totally Twisted Yogurt, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SoBol is at 1 Schwab Rd. in Melville; north of the Northern State Parkway, 631-927-4300; mysobol.com.