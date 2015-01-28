For the eighth year in a row, Port Washington is celebrating SOUPer Bowl Saturday on Jan. 31. This soup-making competition among local restaurants raises money for the town’s Twin Pines Consumers Food Pantry and also funds projects overseen by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. Here’s how it works: You buy a spoon ($7 for adults and $3 for kids younger than 12) and then taste your way around the tables.

About 20 local restaurants will be participating, including Ayhan’s Shish Kebab and Fish Kebab, Bosphorus Café Grill, Harbor Q, Rosso Uptown, O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill, Sullivan’s Quay and Yummy Gyro.

Two awards are given, a people’s choice and a judges' choice. Last year, the people's choice award went to the Jamaican sweet potato soup from Wild Honey on Main (172 Main St., Port Washington, 516-439-5324). Finn MacCool’s (205 Main St., Port Washington, 516-944-3439) took the judge's prize with its potato-leek soup. (Both establishments are competing this year, as well.)

This year’s judges include sports anchor Len Berman, news anchor Julian Phillips and Bobby Flay’s sous chef Christina Sanchez.

There will also be a raffle whose grand prize is a $100 gift certificate to the competing restaurant of the winner’s choice. Second place is a $75 gift certificate; third place, $50. Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the Twin Pines pantry.

The festivities this Saturday run from noon to 3 p.m. at Fellowship Hall, in the United Methodist Church, at 35 Middle Neck Rd., Port Washington. For more information, call 516-883-6566 or email office@pwcoc.org.