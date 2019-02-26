Souper Fry, home of the "sazini," is making a comeback more than a year after serving its last “wrapini.” Chef and owner John Passman, whose resume includes Bedlam Fishing Company in Cold Spring Harbor and Waterzooi in Garden City, shuttered the joint in late 2017 after 10 years in business to pursue other ventures.

But home is where the heart is, and for Passman, that’s at Souper Fry.

For the uninitiated, a sazini is a grilled wrap that contains chicken cutlet, mozzarella, bacon and roscoe dressing. Beginning on March 4, Passman and Ivan Carrillo, who helmed the kitchen at the original restaurant, will be serving them again, along with soups, fries, wraps, salads, quesadillas, burgers and more.

Fans won't have to travel far, either, as "karma has brought Souper Fry back to its original location," according to a press statment. "The landlord called and asked the restaurant to come back and replace" [Burgeritos].

The menu at Souper Fry 2.0 will remain the same, with some additions; the wrapinis are differentiated by “Old Skool” and “New Skool.” The latter includes “The Benny Boo” (mixed roasted vegetables, hummus and feta in a wrap with chipotle aioli) and “The Judge” (short-rib wrap with sweet and sour relish, muenster cheese and baby spinach).

The eatery also added a new concept: “knishwiches,” knishes with pastrami, slow-roasted pork, roast beef and turkey. Chipotle, Thai Peanut and Sweet Chili dipping sauces, among 13 others, are available.

The 1,100-square-foot restaurant, which has an urban feel and features designs by local artists, seats 10, with room for a handful of others at a standing counter.

Souper Fry will be open daily, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine in, take out and delivery.

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Souper Fry is at 1762 Merrick Ave., Merrick. 516-739-7687.