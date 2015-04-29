TODAY'S PAPER
Specialty burger restaurant L.I. Burger opens in Mount Sinai

L.I. Burger in Mount Sinai serves burgers, hot

L.I. Burger in Mount Sinai serves burgers, hot dogs and pierogies. Burger offerings include the "Setauket," a cheeseburger with potato chips inside the bun. Photo Credit: L.I. Burger

Joining the growing ranks of individually owned burger specialty restaurants on Long Island is L.I. Burger in Mount Sinai.

The counter-serve spot offers a burger-focused repertoire with a few side trips: hot dogs, a chicken sandwich and — believe it or not — pierogies served with sauteed onions and sour cream.

Burgers range from the simple “Greenport” ($3.91), a single patty with ketchup and pickle, to the “Setauket,” basically a cheeseburger with potato chips inside ($5.06), to the outsize “Head of the Harbor” ($13.81) featuring four patties, a double portion of bacon and four cheeses — American, provolone, Cheddar and pepper jack — with lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, pickles and ketchup.

All burgers are cooked to a uniform 160 degrees, which, said owner Brian Lenz, means that they’re slightly pink in the middle. And, he added, because they’re made on a grill that cooks them on both sides at once, they come out juicy.

L.I. Burger is at 271 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai, 631-642-7140

