Anthony Chen has big shoes to fill. The new owner of Spicy Home Tasty in Commack has taken over one of Long Island’s very best Chinese restaurants, and one that took its authentic Sichuan cred very seriously. It earned three stars from Newsday in 2018, and is one of only two three-star Chinese restaurants on Long Island (the other is the Cantonese Long Island Pekin in Babylon).

Chen said that he had most recently owned a restaurant upstate, but that he used to be involved with Samurai Hibachi in Huntington.

Earlier this week, the Spicy Home Tasty posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant was changing hands on Jan. 27 due to a “family member’s health concerns,” and that all gift certificates would still be honored. The post continued: “It has been a wonderful two years serving the Commack area and surrounding communities. We thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown us.”

That post has since been taken down.

Spicy Home Tasty was not only Long Island’s best-reviewed Sichuan restaurant, it also appeared to break the curse of 1087 Jericho Tpke. In October 2017 it took over the free-standing building that had, for a few months, housed Gourmet Paradise. Before that, there had been a succession of Korean restaurants starting, in 2000, with Dory, which was followed by Sil La Joung, Ko Gu Ryo, Dori and, the last, New Dori, from June 2015 to April 2016. (Hayasaka, a Japanese restaurant, held court here from 1981 until the advent of the first Dory.)

For now the menu remains the same.

Spicy Home Tasty, 1087 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-543-8880, spicyhometasty.com