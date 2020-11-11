TODAY'S PAPER
Split the Bill restaurant discount program coming to Baldwin

Jerk pork at Coal House Grill in Baldwin. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
After successful runs in Farmingdale, Valley Stream, Westbury and Westbury, the restaurant-relief program, Split the Bill, is coming to Baldwin. On Thursday, Nov. 12, dine at any participating eatery in Baldwin, upload a picture of your receipt to splitthebillny.com, and half your bill, up to $30, will be returned to you via PayPal or Venmo. The offer is good whether you dine in or take out.

Among the participating establishments are The Coalhouse Grill (844 Merrick Rd.), New Old Venice Inn (99 Merrick Rd.), Baldwin Coach Diner (790 Sunrise Hwy.), Basil Leaf Grill (1019 Atlantic Ave.), Gino’s Pizzeria (919 Atlantic Ave.), Lucas Dominican Restaurant (1207 Grand Ave.) and Sonny’s Canal House (1 Jefferson Place).

Split the Bill is funded by the Sidgmore Family Foundation, founded by Long Island native Randi Sidgmore to honor her late husband. Randi and her brother, Jeff Gelbwaks, grew up in Merrick and Jeff raised his children, including daughter Jessica, in Bellmore. The family, he said, "was looking to deploy money to help Long Island businesses — mom and pops, places that probably weren’t going to get PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans."

Jeff and Jessica reached out to Vision Long Island director Eric Alexander for help in identifying downtowns that could most benefit from the boost. The program launched in May in Farmingdale. Thus far, Split the Bill has reimbursed $$65,367 and the program has driven more than $145,735 in spending at local restaurants. The Gelbwaks anticipate bringing the program to more Long Island towns before the fund is used up. The Sidgmore Foundation’s ultimate goal is to attract the attention of other family and corporate foundations. "If we could marshal resources from other philanthropists," Jeff Gelbwaks said, "we could help so many more people, communities and hardworking restaurant owners and their employees."

Find participating restaurants and all the details on "Split The Bill: Baldwin" at splitthebillny.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

