There are a lot of people out there trying to figure out how to help the Long Island hospitality industry survive. Jeff and Jessica Gelbwaks came up with a plan: Encourage diners to patronize their favorite restaurants by splitting the bill with them.

“Split the Bill” launched on Friday in Farmingdale, where 20 restaurants signed up to be part of this pilot program. The plan is simple: Take a picture of your receipt, upload it to the splitthebillny.com, and half your bill, up to $50, will be returned to you via PayPal or Venmo.

The Gelbwaks were able to make this plan a reality thanks to The Sidgmore Family Foundation, founded by Jeff’s sister, Randi, to honor the legacy of her husband, John W. Sidgmore, after he died in 2003 at the age of 52.

Jeff and Randi Gelbwaks grew up in Merrick, and Jeff raised his children, including daughter Jessica, in Bellmore. The family, he said, “was looking to deploy money to help Long Island businesses — mom and pops, places that probably weren’t going to get PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans.” Ideally, they wanted to target restaurants in a downtown area that was working to revitalize.

The Gelbwaks reached out to Vision Long Island director Eric Alexander and he suggested Farmingdale, whose mayor, Ralph Ekstrand, was more than happy to help. “If I had to knock on doors and ask strangers if they would be interested in this platform, I don’t know how much success I would have had,” Jeff said. “Mayor Ekstrand added legitimacy.”

As it happens, virtually all of the restaurants along Farmingdale’s Main Street are participating, including 317 Main Street, Caracara Mexican Grill, Chiddy's Cheesesteaks, Croxley's Ale House, Dominican Restaurant #4, Flux Coffee, High Tide Taco Bar, Lithology Brewing Co., Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar and Whiskey Down Diner. Off the main drag, Palmer's American Grille and T.O.A. Asian Fusion are in as well.

The foundation had set aside $10,000 for Farmingdale, and earmarked a total of $100,000 to expand the program to other Long Island towns. But by 9 p.m. on Friday night, all but $2,000 of that initial amount had been claimed by diners, and so the Gelbwaks put another $10,000 into the fund. It's doubtful it will last through the weekend.

The Gelbwaks’ ultimate goal is to attract the attention of other family and corporate foundations. “If we could marshal resources from other philanthropists,” he said, “we could help so many more people, communities and hardworking restaurant owners and their employees.” Jessica, who developed the online platform, said "We are happy to share the whole back end to help more businesses."

Right now, Farmingdale restaurants are the only ones involved in the program, but diners from anywhere are welcome. The only catch is that families are limited to one meal per week. You’ll find all the details, a full list of participating restaurants and FAQs at splitthebillny.com.