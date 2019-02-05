Spuds Pommes Fries, star chef Joe Ciminera's ode to fries, has relocated to a bigger space in Bellmore.

For more than one reason.

Ciminera, known for his "Taste This" series on public television, has added a 5-pound hamburger to the menu.

"No one has been able to finish it," said Ciminera. The person who does will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

The mega-burger is a blend of brisket, New York strip steak, and filet mignon, spiked with black garlic. It's served on a custom-made, in-house bun, topped with Gruyere, five-year aged Cheddar, and American cheeses, as well as caramelized onions and roasted tomatoes. The cost: $30.

Ciminera, whose TV and cookbook motto is "There are no rules in cooking," said that five-pounder most often has been ordered by families or groups of three or four diners.

If the burger isn't quite enough, you now also may choose an eight-layer, grilled cheese sandwich made with Texas toast. The cheeses in this production are Gruyere, Fontina, five-year aged Cheddar, and American cheese. It's $17.

Spuds Pommes Fries is devoted to fresh French fries made with hand-selected Idaho russet or sweet potatoes.

The special toppings, which are $4 each or three for $9, include pulled pork; a combination of Cheddar, bacon, sour cream, and chives; a union of blue cheese, mozzarella, and Cheddar; chili with black beans and Cheddar; macaroni and cheese; hot dog and sauerkraut; Philly cheesesteak; meatball marinara; and, doubtless for the health-conscious, avocados.

Ciminera's 30 sauces take in basil pesto, sundried tomato pesto, roasted garlic aioli, curry ketchup, horseradish mayo, chipotle mayo, Caribbean jerk, Parmesan-black peppercorn, black truffle, and mango. They're $1.50 each or three for $3.

The new Spuds Pommes Fries, which has a circus motif, sports five purple chairs. Ciminera noted they were gifts from restaurateur Sirio Maccioni, who was the ringmaster of Le Cirque, the storied Manhattan landmark that closed in 2017, and is expected to reopen at a new address.

In 2002, Ciminera prepared memorable New American fare at the now-departed Pine Island Grill in Bayville.

Originally, Spuds Pommes Fries, which opened in 2017, was at 2600 Merrick Rd. in Bellmore.

Spuds Pommes Fries is open every day: Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spuds Pommes Fries, 308 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-665-8333, spudsfries.com