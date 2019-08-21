TODAY'S PAPER
Spuds Pommes Fries closes in Bellmore

Spuds Pommes Fries in Bellmore, now closed, specialized

Spuds Pommes Fries in Bellmore, now closed, specialized in exactly that, plus other casual fare. Photo Credit: Spuds Pommes Fries

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
After originally opening in 2017 on Merrick Rd. in Bellmore, then relocating less than a mile north to Bedford Ave. with an expanded menu earlier this year, Spuds Pommes Fries has closed its doors again. 

“We’re redeveloping our brand,” said celebrity TV chef, and owner, Joe Ciminera, who's best known for his “Taste This” series on public television.

Although he closed the Bellmore store in July, Ciminera plans to open more Long Island locations early next year in Fire Island and Sag Harbor.

The next Spuds Pommes Fries’ menu will feature strictly fries, toppings and dipping sauces, he said.

In the past, toppings for the spuds have included pulled pork, chicken breast, hotdog and sauerkraut, Parmesan and truffle oil, and Mac-and-cheese; dipping sauces have included ranch aioli, BBQ bacon, Mexican ketchup, hot Sriracha aioli and orange ginger.

