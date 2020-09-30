Spuntino, with locations in St. James and Dix Hills, has opened its first Nassau County incarnation. Replacing Angelina’s in Williston Park, it’s a place where you can grab a slice at the counter and go or take a seat in its modern dining room and order a three-course meal.

Owners Joe and Laurén Serrano took over the spot this February and used the pandemic shutdown to refurbish the interior. Out are the red and white checkered tablecloths, yellow walls and dark-wood detailing. In are more airy colors and a more spacious-looking extended dining room.

On the menu, customers can find pizza (by the slice or pie), calzones and rolls alongside salads, soups, heroes, panini, pasta and seafood. Favorites include the Rigatoni Fiorentina (chicken, spinach and mozzarella in a creamy pink sauce, $17.95) and the Chicken Spuntino (mozzarella, baby spinach and grape tomatoes in a white wine garlic and scampi sauce ($19.95 to add chicken, $23.95 to add veal or shrimp).

"We have a very diverse menu. We’re like an Italian diner," Joe Serrano jokes. "But we don’t comprise quality for cost. We pride ourselves on being a restaurant that offers white tablecloth quality, but without the prices."

Spuntino is at 29 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (there's municipal parking in the back). 516-248-8200. spuntinoonline.com