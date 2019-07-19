When the heat and the humidity are high, spicy food is supposed to act as a coolant. You can put that to the test with a cold drink and a taste of Thai cuisine. Here are three that suit the concept and confront the weather.

SriPraPhai in Williston Park is the Nassau offspring of the original and revered restaurant in Woodside, Queens. The fare has authentic flair. Recommended: papaya salad; shredded green mango salad; beef salad; chicken satay; chicken curry puffs; fried chive dumplings; honey-marinated barbecued pork; larb, or ground-chicken salad; fried soft-shell crab; khao soi curry egg noodles; drunken noodles with mint, chiles, and basil; pad Thai; vegetarian dishes. Moderate.

SriPraPhai, 280 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-280-3779, sripraphai.com

Ra-Chai Thai Cuisine in Huntington is a destination for subtle, spicy, sweet, and balanced flavors plus eye-catching decor. Recommended: som tum salad with slivered green papaya; spring rolls with noodles; dumplings with minced chicken and water chestnuts; curry puffs with chicken and potato; larb; khao soi noodle curry; crisp duck rolls with scallion, apple, cucumber, and hoisin sauce; peanut chicken; fried whole snapper with spicy-tart sauce; fried whole sea bass with chile-Thai basil sauce; massaman with tofu; panang cury with chicken or shrimp. Moderate.

Ra-Cha Thai Cuisine, 255 Main St., Huntington, 631-824-6881, rachathainy.com

Frankly Thai in Franklin Square has become a mainstay where for the flavors of Thailand. Recommended: curry potato puffs with cucumber sauce; fried chive pancake; vegetarian spring rolls; shrimp rolls with sweet-spicy sauce; chicken satay; papaya salad; shrimp salad with red onion and lemongrass; tom kha coconut milk soup; beef red curry; pork penang curry; chicken massaman curry; crisp duck with glass noodles; breaded chicken with peanut sauce. Moderate.

Frankly Thai, 959 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-616-4393, franklythai.com