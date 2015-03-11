TODAY'S PAPER
By ERICA MARCUS

St. Patrick's Day treats at Blondie’s Bake Shop, Centerport

Blondie's Bake Shop in Centerport is selling shamrock

Blondie's Bake Shop in Centerport is selling shamrock cookies for St. Patrick's Day, March 2015. Photo Credit: Jess Kennaugh

Jess Kennaugh is going all out for St. Patrick's Day.

From now through March 17, her Blondie’s Bake Shop is selling a variety of Irish-themed treats. Shamrock cookies, Guinness and Bailey’s cookies and “Shades of Green” rainbow cookies are $12.50/pound. There are also Guinness and Bailey’s cupcakes ($2.25) and traditional Irish soda bread, made with caraway seeds and Irish-whiskey-soaked raisins (6-inch bread for $6.50).

Blondie's Bake Shop is at 90A Washington Dr., Centerport; 631-424-4545, blondiesbakeshop.com

