Jess Kennaugh is going all out for St. Patrick's Day.

From now through March 17, her Blondie’s Bake Shop is selling a variety of Irish-themed treats. Shamrock cookies, Guinness and Bailey’s cookies and “Shades of Green” rainbow cookies are $12.50/pound. There are also Guinness and Bailey’s cupcakes ($2.25) and traditional Irish soda bread, made with caraway seeds and Irish-whiskey-soaked raisins (6-inch bread for $6.50).

Blondie's Bake Shop is at 90A Washington Dr., Centerport; 631-424-4545, blondiesbakeshop.com