If you find yourself wearing head-to-toe green and craving corned beef and cabbage, head to one of the following establishments to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with like-minded revelers. Irish bars like Paddy’s Loft in Massapequa and Carney’s Irish Pub in Amity Village practice pouring perfect pints of Guinness all year-round and are especially welcoming in the days leading up to the holiday. There are also less traditional spots — the Milleridge Inn, the Melting Pot, Mirabelle Tavern — serving variations on the classics, including Irish spring rolls, corned beef ravioli and Guinness fondue.

NASSAU

Wantagh Inn (3264 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, 516-785-0809, thewantaghinn.com) owner Mike Dunphy, a native of Macroom in County Cork, Ireland, has big plans for St. Patrick's Day. Bagpipers will play throughout the day, and there will be specials on Guinness. Traditional Irish dishes such as corned beef and cabbage, lamb stew, and Irish curry chicken will be on the menu. These specials will be served throughout the week and up to the 2nd Annual Wantagh St Patrick's Parade on Sunday, March 22.

From March 13-17, Milleridge Inn (585 N. Broadway, Jericho, 516-931-2210, milleridgeinn.com) will serve an a la carte St. Patrick’s Day menu that includes Irish soda bread, colcannon soup, shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and bangers and mash. Live entertainment during some seatings; call for a schedule. Reservations recommended.

Kids’ activities at Beginnings Restaurant (1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-7483, beginningsrestaurant.com), a family-friendly literary-themed restaurant, will begin at 4:30 on St. Patrick's Day with Irish-themed face painting, balloon animals and crafts. An evening of “Limericks and Libations” will begin at 7 p.m. and include Irish poetry read at the bar, food specials including corned beef sandwiches, shepherd’s pie, and leg of lamb, and Guinness and Irish coffee. TVs will play Irish-themed movie classics such as "The Commitments" and "Waking Ned Devine." And classic Irish music will be played throughout the night.

At Paddy’s Loft (1286 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-7660, paddysloft.com), live music and dancing in honor of St. Patrick will start on Wednesday, March 11 and continue through St. Patrick’s Day until closing at 4 a.m. Irish breakfast, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, toddies and Irish coffees will be served, along with homemade Irish bread pudding and Irish soda bread and, naturally, pints of Guinness.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 11 and through St. Patrick's Day, Irish-themed restaurant Sullivan’s Quay (541 Port Washington Blvd., 516-883-3122, sullivansquay.com) will be serving corned beef and cabbage every day. In addition, there will be live entertainment--step dancing, traditional Irish songs and bands. Reservations strongly recommended.

SUFFOLK

Fondue-centric restaurant Melting Pot (2377 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, 631-752-4242, meltingpot.com) is offering a special prix-fixe dinner on St. Patrick’s Day. Four courses, including an aged Irish Cheddar fondue to start, will cost $37. There will also be $4 Guinness pints.

In addition to corned beef and cabbage ($22) for St. Patrick's Day at Pentimento (93 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-689-7755, pentimentorestaurant.net), there will also be corned beef and cabbage ravioli ($10/$19) made with hand-rolled spinach pasta and Guinness butter sauce. House-made Irish cream éclairs ($10) will have espresso frosting.

Maxwell’s/Post Office Café/The Library Café: The sibling restaurants will offer St. Patrick’s Day Irish fare and drink specials from Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 17. They include mini reubens ($10), corned beef & cabbage ($19) and Shepherd’s pie ($18) besides $5 Jameson shots, $6 Guinness pints and $6 Black & Tan beer cocktails. Maxwell’s, 501 Main St., Islip, 631-210-0011, maxwellsny.com; the Post Office Café, 130 West Main St., 631-669-9224, postofficecafe.com; The Library Café, 274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mirabelle Tavern (150 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-751-0555, lessings.com) on Tuesday, March 17 with a special prix-fixe menu for both lunch ($27) and dinner ($32). Appetizer choices will include house-smoked trout with potato salad and minted pea soup. In addition to corned beef and cabbage, mains will include Irish lamb stew, and seared salmon with potato puree and asparagus. For dessert, there will be ginger stout cake as well as sticky toffee pudding and pistachio gelato. A beer tasting flight featuring four different draughts will be available for an additional $9.

In honor of the day, there will be three dinner seatings (3, 5:30, and 8 p.m.) at Carney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant (36 Broadway Ave., Amityville, 631-464-4445, carneysamityvillage.com) featuring a menu of traditional Irish specialties including corned beef and cabbage. Live Irish music throughout the afternoon and evening. Reservations strongly recommended.

On the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day as well as the day itself, Flanagan’s Pub (451 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-588-9843, flanaganspub.net) will feature live Irish music, step dancers and bag pipers. The Pub, which is on Lake Ronkonkoma’s parade route, will offer the same entertainment on parade day, Sunday March 22. Enjoy pints of Guinness along with corned beef and cabbage egg rolls, River Shannon salmon and shepherd’s pie from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.