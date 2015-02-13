TODAY'S PAPER
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

George Martin's Grillfire, Syosset: The latest Grillfire succeeds Mim's at the Berry Hill Road location. Its American menu, with steakhouse mainstays, is similar but not exactly like those at the Grillfire branches in Merrick and Rockville Centre.

George Martin's Grillfire in Syosset is beefing up Thursday night.

The casual restaurant will offer a three-course, fixed-price menu on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $35 plus tax and tip. Choose from three steaks for your main course. Selected wines will be available for $20; select draft beers, $5 each.

First course is either Caesar salad or French onion soup; second course,  either 8-oz. filet mignon, 10-oz. marinated skirt steak, or 16-oz. rib-eye, with either a blue-cheese crust, or mushroom-Bordelaise, Bearnase or au poivre sauces. Housemade chocolate mousse is the dessert.

George Martin's Grillfire, 33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset; 516-364-2144.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

