Stella Trattoria & Bar is now open in Blue Point in what used to be several other restaurants: Scal’s Trattoria, Blue, and Amara Kitchen and Cocktails.

It’s more subdued than the jewel-toned walls of previous tenants. Inside, a tailored bar is framed by French doors and accented by potted palm ferns, while in the dining room, most tables offer banquette seating near the piano. The restaurant also has outdoor lounge and table seating.

The dinner menu starts with $9 to $14 pizette, salumi tastings ($14-$25) and appetizers like mozzarella in carozza — an over-the-top Italian rendition of grilled cheese, baked clams and grilled octopus ($10 to $14).

There’s panini on focaccia stuffed with veal, chicken or filet ($10 to $13), an array of salads that highlights beets to mixed greens ($9 to $16).

Pastas include linguini and clam sauce, cavatelli Bolognese and penne puttanesca ($9 to $13). Entrees favor Italian-American classics like veal Marsala or Sorrentino, eight-ounce filet mignon, chicken piccata or eggplant rollatini ($11 to $22).

Stella Trattoria & Bar is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, 631-363-7500, stellatrattoria.com