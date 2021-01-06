Hot on the heels of Allison Fasano’s win on "Supermarket Stakeout," another LI chef is competing on Food Network: On Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m., Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard in Greenport will be one of three chefs appearing on the debut episode of "Kitchen Crash," hosted by Jeff Mauro.

The show is a mashup of "Chopped" and the old "Door Knock Dinners" (if anyone remembers that chestnut that ran for two seasons starting in 1999). In each episode, three chefs find themselves on a suburban block, and each must "shop" for three courses by convincing a local homeowner to hand over ingredients from his or her kitchen. The chefs have no idea what they will be asked to cook, and everything they request must fit into one tote. Except for water, all ingredients — including salt and pepper — must be provided by the household.

The prize is $10,000 in cash, split between chef and household.

The kitchen is set up in the middle of the street and the chefs compete in three elimination rounds, "Chopped"-style, until one is declared the winner. Unlike "Chopped," the three dishes are not appetizer, entree and dessert, but, rather, have themes such as Tex-Mex, festival fare or breakfast.

Bogardus, who was executive chef at North Fork Table & Inn before taking over the kitchen at The Halyard in 2019, said that the episode was filmed in New Jersey in September and that COVID-19 protocols were strictly enforced. "First, we never got past the door at any of the houses," he said. "And except for when the camera was on you, we were wearing N95 masks and they made us change them every hour."

Bogardus could not tell us if he emerged victorious but that, after competing on "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay," he is "hoping that the third time's the charm."

"Kitchen Crash" Episode 1 will be rebroadcast on Jan. 7 at 1 a.m. and Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. See details at foodnetwork.com/kitchen-crash.