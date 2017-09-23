TODAY'S PAPER
Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow, Farmingdale serves edible cookie dough

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Attention cookie monsters of all ages: Stew Leonard’s has turned a guilty pleasure into a safe treat for those who can’t resist raiding the home mixing bowl while the baker’s looking the other way.

Cookie dough served in a cup or cone is available at the ice cream counter at the recently opened supermarket in East Meadow as well as at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale.

If your Mom alarm bells are going off right now — Doesn’t eating raw cookie dough make you sick? — rest assured. Stew has that concern licked. The dough has not been cooked, but is made using heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs, according to the company website.

Now for the guilty pleasure part. Crammed with mini-chocolate chips, edible cookie dough goes for $3.99 for a single scoop or $6.99 for a double scoop. One scoop of cookie dough with a dome of soft serve ice cream is $7.05. Dress it up further with rainbow or chocolate sprinkles, Oreo crumbs or hot fudge for an additional 25 to 50 cents.

Edible cookie dough is served in East Meadow from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and in Farmingdale from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stew Leonard’s is at 1897 Front St., East Meadow, 516-394-9001 and 261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale, 516-962-8210, stewleonards.com.

